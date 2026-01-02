Balochistan IG highlights police sacrifices, urges discipline, unity

IGP Muhammad Tahir highlighted that the Balochistan Police is being equipped with modern technology and professional training, particularly in counter-terrorism, to meet emerging security challenges.

QUETTA (APP) - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan, Muhammad Tahir, has emphasized that police personnel must uphold human rights, respect the dignity of citizens, and serve as protectors of the public while performing their duties.

He noted that lasting peace in Balochistan has been achieved through the unparalleled sacrifices of security forces.

The IGP was addressing participants at the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) Training School passing-out parade, where 124 personnel completed a basic training course and 118 personnel completed a refresher course.

He noted that 18 basic courses have been completed at the ATF Training School, producing more than 4,000 trained personnel now serving across districts.

Paying tribute to the police force, he added that out of 40,000 personnel in Balochistan, more than 1,000 have embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

“The police are playing a key role in protecting the lives and property of the people,” he said, congratulating the newly trained personnel and expressing confidence in their commitment to public safety.

The IGP warned that vested interests and foreign elements continue attempts to disrupt peace, causing the loss of innocent lives. He stressed that police are taking robust action against such conspiracies and urged personnel to remain vigilant, disciplined, and united, fulfilling their responsibility to defend the country and safeguard citizens.

He added that police efforts have increased four to five times compared to last year, with improvements made in ATF allowances and further enhancements planned.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed pledge to uphold professionalism, discipline, and public service within the Balochistan Police force.