Two robbers killed from accomplices' firing during Nankana police 'encounter'

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) – Police on Tuesday night claimed that two alleged robbers were killed from the firing of their own accomplices during a shootout with law enforcers in Warburton Police jurisdiction here.

The suspected bandits have been identified as Manzoor and Dilawar Abbas. Their bodies were sent to hospital for medicolegal procedures. According to police, the suspected robbers were complicit in 50 cases of serious crimes.

They along with their two accomplices opened fire on a police party during a routine checking on a road, ensuing an encounter.

When the guns of the perpetrators fell silent, police searched the area to find the bodies of two suspects, whereas their two accomplices escaped taking advantage of darkness.

Police seized a motorcycle and weapons from the dead robbers. A manhunt for the fleeing robbers have been launched. Further investigation was underway.

