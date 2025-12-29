Five target killers eliminated in Peshawar police 'shootouts'

During the raid, the outlaws opened fire on police, who retaliated in a befitting manner and eliminated the suspects.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Police claimed to have eliminated five suspected target killers in an exchange of fire with the outlaws in Daudzai here on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to CCPO Mian Dr Saeed, the outlaws were members of notorious gang Najam-ul-Hassan alias Pinay and wanted by several police stations of the province.

They were involved in targeted killing of policemen and police were after them. On the day of the incident, police conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Daudzai.

During the raid, the outlaws opened fire on police, who retaliated in a befitting manner and eliminated the suspects.

CCPO Mian Dr Saeed claimed that the police had dismantled the gang of the target killers. He said with the end of the encounter, police cordoned off the area and started a search operation.