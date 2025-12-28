Suspected drug pusher arrested after crossfire with police in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police claimed to have arrested a drug pusher in a raid on a hotel in Sadar area, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

Plainclothes policemen on secret information that a drug trafficker was residing in a hotel raided the building, but the suspect opened fire. Police also retaliated. When the gun of the suspected drug peddler fell silent, law enforcers nabbed him.

He was taken to police station to extract information about his other accomplices involved in heinous crime of drug trafficking. A case has been registered against the suspect, with further investigation was underway.

The exchange of fire created panic in the area. First, people got impression that it was a fighting between two groups because policemen were not in uniform. Later, police clarified that it was a raid to arrest the suspected drug pusher.

