ANF seizes over 304 kgs of drugs in nationwide operations

The arrested suspects confessed to supplying drugs to students of educational institutions, the spokesperson said.

RAWALPINDI (APP) - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted six operations across the country, arresting four suspects, including a woman, and seizing as many as 304.33 kilograms of narcotics valued at over Rs786 million.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the operations were carried out around educational institutions as well as in several cities as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and protect students from narcotics abuse.

In Islamabad, ANF personnel recovered 70 psychotropic tablets, weighing 30 grams, from an accused near a hotel in the G-9 sector. In another operation, 1.2 kilograms of hashish were seized from a woman near Shamkot Toll Plaza in Khanewal district.

The arrested suspects confessed to supplying drugs to students of educational institutions, the spokesperson said.

Under international drug interdiction efforts, ANF officials recovered 300 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice), concealed in animal feed, from a container at Karachi Port that was bound for Qatar.

In separate domestic operations, two kilograms of ice were recovered from a truck near a park on Ring Road in Peshawar, leading to the arrest of the accused.

In another action at a courier office on the same road, 100 grams of hashish were seized from a parcel destined for Lahore.

Meanwhile, in an inter-provincial operation, ANF recovered one kilogram of hashish from an accused near the Old Toll Plaza on the Indus Highway in Kohat.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, and further investigations are underway, the spokesperson added.