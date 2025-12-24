Stray bullet claims life of child in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A child lost his life to a stray bullet fired at a rally of a political party in Musa Colony, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday night.

The child was standing in a balcony of his house when a stray bullet hit him, which caused his instant death.

Having being informed, police and rescue teams reached the crime scene and started investigation.

Police have registered a case after arresting a man in connection with the firing. The suspect in police custody revealed names of his accomplice, who had escaped after the incident.

Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing suspects. The bereaved family has demanded the police high-ups track down the fleeing suspects at the earliest.




