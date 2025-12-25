Man gunned down over minor issue in Muridke

MURIDKE (Dunya News) – A man was gunned down over a minor issue here on Wednesday night.

According to police, members of Christian community were making arrangements for Christmas celebrations on their rooftop when some suspects opened fire on Sarfraz Masih after altercations over a minor issue.

Sarfraz was taken to THQ Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Relatives said the suspects fled the scene while firing freely. The family members staged a protest against the suspects outside the hospital, demanding the immediate arrest of the killers.

The deceased was the father of three children. Police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

SHO SUSPENDED

In Haripur, an SHO was suspended. DPO Shafiullah Gandapur has suspended him and issued a show cause notice for his alleged involvement in double murder.

According to police sources, two people were killed in Bhera a month and a half ago, after which the heirs of the victims accused the SHO of collusion.

