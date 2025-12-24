Court sentences wife to life imprisonment, lover to death in husband's murder case

The court awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs400,000 to the wife, Saniya, while her accomplice Junaid Bhatti was sentenced to death along with a compensation of Rs400,000.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced a wife to life imprisonment and her accomplice to death in the murder case of her husband.

Judge Nadia Akram Malik announced the verdict in the murder case.

The court awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs400,000 to the wife, Saniya, while her accomplice Junaid Bhatti was sentenced to death along with a compensation of Rs400,000.

The court also sentenced the accused wife to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs10,000 for destroying evidence, and another seven years in prison with a Rs10,000 fine for conspiracy and murder. The accomplice Junaid was further sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs10,000 for illegally entering the house.

The court ordered that the convicted man be hanged until death.

It is worth noting that Saddarabad Police registered the case on April 27, 2025. Both convicts—the accomplice and the accused wife—have been shifted to Adiala Jail.

