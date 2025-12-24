Woman drug trafficker nabbed in Karachi raid

SIU SSP Imran Khan said 18 kg 750 grams of hashish was recovered from the suspect

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Tuesday night claimed to have arrested a woman drug pusher and seized 18 kg 750 grams of hashish in a raid in Korangi.

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) raided an area in Korangi and arrested the woman suspect stated to be the member of an inter-provincial drug trafficking gang.

SIU SSP Imran Khan said 18 kg 750 grams of hashish was recovered from the accused. The accused identified as Rimsha was involved in drug trafficking on a large scale in the city.

Her husband Farhan and father Tariq are also involved in drug trafficking, police claimed. SSP Imran Khan said that the woman's husband and father were arrested by Anti-Narcotics Force in the past. They smuggled drugs to Quetta and Panjgur.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. Police were raiding to track down her other accomplices.