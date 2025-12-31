Five arrested with hundreds of kites in Lahore, Gujranwala

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police have seized 300 kites brought from Peshawar and unearthed a kite making factory in Gujranwala after recovering 1,000 kites and their materials in two incidents.

In the first incident, police foiled an attempt to smuggle kites and other materials from Peshawar to Lahore and arrested two suspects in Samnabad. A case has been registered against the suspects identified as Imran and Ali Haider.

In another incident in Gujranwala, police unearthed a kite making factory and arrested three suspects. A case has been registered against them. According to the police, the arrested accused include Khurshid, Ashfaq and Faizan.

One thousand ready-made and 7,000 raw kites were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

On the other hand, police officials said that a crackdown is underway under a zero-tolerance policy against those who make and sell kite flying materials.