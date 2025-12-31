Six police officials suspended in Bajaur over drug links

Six police officials were suspended in Bajaur after probe found collusion with drug dealers, DPO says, warning zero tolerance for traffickers and facilitators across district.

BAJAUR (Dunya News) - Six police officials have been suspended in Bajaur on charges of collusion with drug dealers.

DPO Waqas Rafiq said the suspended officers were found involved in receiving money from drug traffickers.

Also read: Suspected drug pusher arrested after crossfire with police in Karachi



According to Waqas Rafiq, the police officials had been under surveillance for a long time. He stressed that no leniency would be shown to drug dealers or their facilitators.