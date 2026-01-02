Married woman murdered for 'honour' in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT (Dunya News) – A married woman who had recently returned from Qatar with her uncles was gunned down allegedly in the name of honour in Lalazar Colony here on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Sumera Aziz. Her sister Sana Khan told police that her sister’s husband Suleman had suspicion that her wife had a contact with a man on a phone.

She said two suspects Walid and Israr killed her sister allegedly with the abetment of her husband Suleman and other members of the family.

Sana Khan told police that she had secretly heard the family members of her sister talking of killing her.

Police have registered a honour killing case on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Asif Iqbal, and launched a manhunt for the suspected killers. The victim had returned to Pakistan from Qatar with her uncles Shaukat and Faisal.

