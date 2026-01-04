Karachi quadruple murder suspect apprehended

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Saturday night claimed to have arrested main suspect in connection with the murder of four people.

On the second day of the New Year, authorities in Karachi had discovered four bodies, including two women, a man, and a child.

The gruesome find was made near Mai Kolachi Phatak, where the bodies were retrieved from a manhole.

The suspect identified as Masroor Hussain has confessed to the quadruple murder, police said, adding the accused was in contact with a woman found murdered among the four people. He told the police he was upset to see the deceased woman making amulets ‘Taviz Ganday’, adding her practice caused him to suffer from severe mental stress.

Fed up with the amulet issue, I killed the woman and her three children, the suspect revealed.

She was identified as Aneela, and stated to be the mother of other three persons whose bodies were found in the manhole. Further investigation was underway.

On Friday, rescue volunteers from Edhi, along with police, extracted the bodies and transferred them to a nearby hospital.

Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed has confirmed that the bodies of four individuals recovered from a manhole near Mai Kolachi Road showed clear signs of torture, according to initial medico-legal examinations conducted at Dr Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Dr Samia said initial autopsies of all four victims have been completed and indicated that the bodies were several days old.

According to preliminary findings, a boy aged approximately 13 to 14 years sustained visible injuries to his head, face, and neck, suggesting torture.

Another victim, a boy believed to be around 10 years old, was found with severe injuries to the neck.

A third victim, a girl aged between 14 and 15 years, also showed signs of torture on her head, face, and neck.

