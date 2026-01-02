Man arrested for secretly filming women in Rawalpindi hospital washroom

The arrest was made following a complaint regarding harassment inside the hospital premises

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The cantonment police arrested a suspect accused of secretly filming women inside a washroom at Rawalpindi’s Cantonment General Hospital, police officials confirmed.

According to a police spokesperson, the arrest was made following a complaint regarding harassment inside the hospital premises.

The complaint was lodged by the hospital’s security supervisor, Nauman, who informed police that women were being unlawfully recorded in the washroom.

The FIR stated that security personnel rushed to the washroom after hearing a woman screaming.

Upon reaching the scene, staff apprehended the suspect and recovered a mobile phone containing indecent videos.

Police were immediately called, and the accused was taken into custody.

Station House Officer (SHO) Noor-ul-Ain said the investigation was in progress and assured that the suspect would be charged on the basis of concrete evidence once the inquiry is completed.

She added that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to ensure a strong case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Talha Wali strongly condemned the incident, stating that harassment or violence against women and children would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He warned that those found involved in such acts would face strict action in accordance with the law.