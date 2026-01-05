Court rejects interim bail of accused in Javed Butt murder case

It is noteworthy that the Ichhra police station has registered a murder case over the killing of Javed Butt.

LAHORE (Mohammad Ashfaq) – A Lahore sessions court has issued a written verdict rejecting the interim bail of Ameer Fatah, the accused nominated in the murder case of Javed Butt, brother-in-law of Teefi Butt.

Additional Sessions Judge Saifullah Hanjra issued a two-page written order stating that the police have found the accused guilty in the case, and it is an established fact that a long-standing enmity existed between the accused and the deceased.

The court noted in its decision that the petitioner is allegedly involved in serious charges and does not qualify for interim bail. According to the police, the recovery of a mobile phone from the accused is also required.

The written verdict further stated that the petitioner failed to prove any malice or hidden motive on the part of the complainant or the police, due to which the court rejected the accused’s interim bail.

It is noteworthy that the Ichhra police station has registered a murder case over the killing of Javed Butt.