Bandits kill citizen during robbery attempt in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Robbers killed a citizen during a robbery bid in Bilal Colony of New Karachi, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

On information, area police reached the scene and started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

In another incident, Defence police claimed to have arrested three outlaws after an exchange of fire with them. The arrested criminals were wanted in many cases of serious crimes. Weapons and looted valuables were recovered from them.

Further investigation was underway. Police conducted the operation on secret information. When police raided their hideouts, they opened fire, which returned and forced the outlaws to surrender.

Yet in another incident, a six-year-old girl received injuries when a stray bullet hit her. The victim identified as Aziza was in her house when the bullet hit her. Police were called who started investigation after shifting the injured to hospital.

