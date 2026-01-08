Robbers kill man, make off with cattle, valuables in Pakpattan

According to police, the bandits stormed a house and held the house inmates hostage

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – Robbers killed a man and took away cash, valuables and cattle from a house in Banga Hayat area here on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to police, the bandits stormed a house and held the house inmates hostage. When the family head identified as Shabbir put resistance, the outlaws gunned down him and escaped with cattle, cash and other valuables.

On information, a large contingent of police scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation. A police team has been formed to track down the fleeing robbers.

With the murder of the man, the area people have voiced concern over the incident and deteriorating law and order situation in the locality and urged the police high-ups to check the rising crimes.

