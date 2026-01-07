Four terrorists linked to banned Zeinabiyoun Brigade arrested in Karachi

Karachi police arrested four terrorists linked to banned Zeinabiyoun Brigade for recent target killings, seizing large arms, and exposing connections to previously arrested militants.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Four terrorists affiliated with the banned Zeinabiyoun Brigade have been arrested, authorities said.

According to CTD sources, the arrested individuals were involved in recent target killing incidents in the city.

Officials further stated that the terrorists had previously assisted other arrested militants and were found in possession of a large quantity of weapons.

