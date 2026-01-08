Burglar wanted in 36 cases killed in 'shootout' with Nankana police

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) – A suspected dacoit was killed and his accomplice escaped in an ‘encounter’ in Faizabad Police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

Police on suspicion signalled two persons riding a bike to stop. They instead of complying with the order, opened indiscriminate firing, which was effectively retaliated. In the shootout, a robber was killed, who was later identified as Ghulam Mustafa, whereas his accomplice escaped.

Police claimed that the accused was wanted in 36 cases and proclaimed offender. Further investigation was underway. Bara Ghar Circle DPS Ayub Sahi reached the scene and issued directives for the arrest of the fleeing robber.