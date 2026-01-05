Mini-truck laden with 2,000-kg explosives seized in Karachi

The explosives was brought to the city for subversive activity

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Security forces claimed to have seized a mini-truck laden with 2,000-kg explosives in Baldia Rais Goth, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

According to security sources, the explosives was brought to the city for subversive activity, which was foiled after taking in time action.

The sources further revealed that in a nearby compound of Rais Goth an additional improvised explosives was recovered, which was to use to target Dolmen Mall.

A massive destruction was averted with the seizer of the explosives. Police have cordoned off the area and launched investigation to reach out to the perpetrators. Security has been stepped up in the area and law enforcers are conducting search operations to track down the saboteurs.

