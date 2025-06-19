Punjab minister for ensuring security, peace during Muharram

Cabinet Committee on Law and Order also inspected the routes of A-category processions

Published On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 02:49:53 PKT

FAISALABAD (APP) - Health Minister and Chairman of Cabinet Committee on Law & Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed ensuring full security and peace during Muharram.

He was chairing a meeting at Commissioner Complex where members of the Cabinet Committee on Law & Order were also present.

Among the members of cabinet committee included Provincial Ministers Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharath, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, and Bilal Akbar Khan who visited Faisalabad along with Home Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, DIG Special Branch Khurram Shehzad, and DIG CTD Usman Gondal.

Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Madam Maryam Khan and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar briefed the committee about the arrangements and informed that all preparations have been completed for 4,402 Majalis and 1,528 processions across the division.

Total 234 persons have been placed on the Fourth Schedule in Faisalabad. For security, 12 Army companies and 10 Rangers companies will be deployed to assist the police.

The minister directed the divisional and district administration along with police department to strictly implement on the restrictions for 160 firebrand speakers, and speech bans on 119 individuals.

He said that under the CM’s directive, they are visiting districts across Punjab to review arrangements. He said that the preparations in Punjab are exemplary and all administrative departments and law enforcement agencies are fully prepared.

He emphasized that under the principle of inter-sectarian harmony, the province is moving towards a peaceful Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed that the administration must ensure strict implementation of the rules and regulations issued by the Home Department.

The provincial ministers also reiterated the importance of full compliance with the Home Department’s directives.

Local Members of the Assembly, all Divisional Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, and representatives of relevant institutions participated in the meeting.

The Cabinet Committee also met with the Divisional Peace Committee and religious scholars from various schools of thought, who expressed satisfaction with the Muharram arrangements.

Members of the Peace Committee stated that everyone in Faisalabad Division is united for a peaceful Muharram.

They mentioned that they are accompanying the administration in visiting all routes and religious places.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order also inspected the routes of A-category processions in Faisalabad city.