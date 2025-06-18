Robber killed, two arrested after 'encounters' with police

KASUR (Dunya News) - An alleged robber was killed and two were arrested in different incidents, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

In the first incident in Pattoki, a CCD team encountered robbers who were busy looting passersby after erecting barricades on Multan Road. During an exchange of fire, a bandit was killed from the firing of their own accomplices. The slain robber has been identified as Ghulam Dastgir alias Dastgir of Rana Mangat, Phoolnagar. His accomplices escaped. Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing robbers.

In the second incident in Jhelum, a robber was injured and arrested after an encounter with police. According to a CCD spokesperson, the suspect was involved in more than a dozen robberies and thefts. He was identified Javed alias Kalia.

A search operation was underway to arrest his accomplice, who is on the run. The arrested accused has been committing crimes in Gujarat, Jhelum and Lahore.

In Vehari, a suspected bandit was injured and later arrested after an encounter with police. His accomplice escaped. Police were investigating.

