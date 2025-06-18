Four killed as two groups exchange fire in Shakarpur

Crime Crime Four killed as two groups exchange fire in Shakarpur

Personal vendetta has so far claimed 43 lives

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 06:14:57 PKT

SHAKARPUR (Dunya News) – Four persons lost their lives when two rival groups traded fire over old enmity here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to police, Kalhora and Juneja communities in the Madaiji Kachha area exchanged fire, killing four persons. The incident took place in Hafeez Kalhoro village in Jhabbar Sheikh police jurisdiction.

Firing continued between the two rival groups intermittently. The bodies of those killed in the firing were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. So far 43 persons have lost their lives in the bloody feud.

Police have formed teams to reach out to the criminals. The quadruple murder has panicked people of the vicinity. Police were called to the crime scene, who started investigation after handing over the bodies to the heirs.