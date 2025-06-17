Robber injured, arrested after encounter in DI Khan

His two accomplices escape

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – A suspected robber was arrested and his two accomplices managed to escape after an encounter with police on Mufti Mahmood Chowk, near a bypass, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

Police and three suspects riding a bike exchanged fire, injuring a robber, who was later arrested, whereas his two accomplices escaped.

The injured outlaw was shifted to hospital. Police seized ammunitions, a pistol, bullets, a hand grenade, and mobile phone from the arrested robber.

Police teams have been formed to track down the fleeing outlaws. Security has been tightened in the area. Dera Police have said evidence are being collected to reach out to the fleeing robbers.

