TikToker shot dead in Gujrat

Published On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 03:14:55 PKT

GUJRAT (Web Desk) - A 26-year-old TikToker, Muqadar Abbas, was shot dead in Pejoki village here on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified assailants on a motorbike opened fire on Muqadar while he was going on his motorcycle.

The young man sustained three bullet wounds, which caused his instant death. The deceased of Rehan Sharif village was a known presence on social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

SP Investigation Riaz Naz, DSP Sadar Circle Ghazi Asif Baig, and SHO Sadar Shafqat Butt have launched an investigation.

SP Riaz Naz said police teams have been formed to track down the suspects. “The culprits will soon be in police custody,” he assured.