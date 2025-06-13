Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar signals end to Humayun Saeed collabs

Crime Crime Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar signals end to Humayun Saeed collabs

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar signals end to Humayun Saeed collabs

Follow on Published On: Fri, 13 Jun 2025 19:52:35 PKT

(Web Desk) - Famous playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar recently indicated that he may not continue working with Humayun Saeed in the future, hinting at a possible rift.

During an appearance on Naeem Hanif’s Eid special program, Qamar stated that he has already collaborated extensively with Saeed on projects like Mere Paas Tum Ho, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and London Nahi Jaunga, and suggested that their frequent collaborations might not be the norm going forward.

He expressed feeling 'nervous' about working with Saeed again, marking a shift from his earlier praise where he lauded Saeed’s talent and justified casting him repeatedly due to his suitability for lead roles.

It is not the first time that Qamar has publicly expressed his disregard for a popular showbiz celebrity. Earlier, in an interview, he had expressed his feeling of anger for Mahira Khan and vowed he would never talk to her.

In the show, he was once again asked about his previous statement regarding Mahira Khan’s casting in Sadqay Tumhare.

In response to the question, the writer said, “I can’t forgive her for what she said about me. I will never talk to her, I don’t think that it will ever happen.