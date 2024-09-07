Domestic help brutally tortured by employer in Lahore

Police have arrested the suspect

Updated On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 16:50:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A woman in Lahore brutally tortured domestic help.

According to police officials, the tragic incident happened at Askri 10 of Lahore where house maid Muqaddas was subjected to torture and abuse.

Employer Farah Bibi tortured the house help with sticks and she would make her gulp down hot water, which led to her deteriorating health.

Locals informed police about maltreatment of domestic help. Police took prompt action and reached the spot.

Police immediately shifted the injured girl to hospital and registered a case against the suspect.