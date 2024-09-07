CTD arrests 33 terrorists across Punjab in IBOs

Terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist attacks

Sat, 07 Sep 2024 11:08:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Thirty three terrorists belonging to various outlawed organisations including Daesh and Al-Qaeda were arrested in intelligence-based operations launched by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in different areas of Punjab.

According to the CTD officials, six militants including a key Al-Qaeda member were arrested from the provincial capital. Three were identified as Bakht Jamal, Hamza Ayatullah and Faisal.

Aforementioned terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist attacks and were involved in espionage at several locations in Lahore.

Explosive material, weapons, hand-grenades and cash were recovered from the terrorists.

The CTD officials told reporters that cases had been lodged against the detained terrorists and investigation was initiated against them.

