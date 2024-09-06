Man arrested on charges of assaulting nine schoolgirls in Gujranwala

School shut; the victims are 11 to 14 years of age

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Police have arrested a suspect for subjecting nine girls of a government school to sexual assault in Sadar area, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

Sadar police have claimed that the under custody suspect indentified as Imran had confessed assaulting nine schoolgirls of a government school in Sadar area, where his wife is also a teacher.

According to police, the victims are 11 to 14 years of age. The suspect had objectionable videos of the victims in his mobile phone, which has been sent to forensic science laboratory.

The accused had been assaulting the girls for many years, but the girls did not tell anybody about the assault under fear and intimidation.

On Wednesday, a girl told her parents about the incident of the assault. Her parents contacted police and told them whatever their girl revealed to them.

On their complaint, police arrested the suspect who during investigation admitted to his heinous crime.

Five cases have been registered against the accused. Medical reports of five girls have confirmed that they were sexually assaulted.

Police have suspected that the number of the victims may exceed. After the incident, the school was shut.

A team has been formed under SSP investigations to probe the matter and ensure strict punishment to the perpetrator.

Police have decided to include the wife of the accused in the investigation.