TikTok during duty: two lady constables among six suspended in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Six policemen – two of them lady constables – were suspended for making TikTok videos during their duty, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

Those suspended include constable Manima, constable Fiza Fatima, head constable Muhammad Javaid, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Zeeshan, and constable Abid Ali.

Karachi Additional IG suspended them for uploading TikTok videos while on duty.

He issued directives to the SSPs concerned to launch a departmental inquiry against them and submit report to him at the earliest.

INJURED BY ROBBERS

In Kasur, robbers injured a motorcyclist in an attempt to snatch his bike. The outlaws tried to stop him.

When he did not stop, they opened fire and injured him. He was admitted to hospital. Police were investigating.

BANDIT DEAD IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

In Khanpur area of Ferozewala, a robber was killed in an ‘encounter’ with police. According to Sheikhupura DPO, police were taking a robber for recovery, when three robbers hiding in a area, started firing to release their accomplice.

Police retaliated in their defence. During an exchange fire, the under custody outlaw was killed by the firing of his own accomplices.

He was identified as Yousaf. He was a history-sheeter and wanted by police in several crimes.