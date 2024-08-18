Child Protection Bureau arrests group involved in newborn baby trafficking

An FIR has been lodged against the group, which included three men and one woman.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Child Protection Bureau has arrested a group involved in the trafficking of newborn babies.

Acting on the directives of Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau and Punjab Provincial Assembly member Sarah Ahmed, the bureau's rescue team took action against the trafficking group.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmed stated that the rescue team seized a newborn baby from the group's possession.



An FIR has been lodged against the group, which included three men and one woman.