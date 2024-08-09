Two constables force man to 'digitally grease their palms'

No case has been registered against the suspects

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A man submitted a complaint against two constables claiming that one of them received bribe digitally "for not implicating him in a false case."

Iftikhar Ali, a resident of Gulzar Colony, said he was standing outside his home on Aug 8 last when two constables turned up. He said they started questioning him about his motorcycle and also conducted a body search.

Without any proof, he said, they accused him of being a motorcycle thief.

He alleged that the constables took him to a nearby location where they subjected him to torture only to press him for bribe. He said they demanded Rs7,000 for his release.

One of the constables forced him to pay bribe through a digital payment method. Following his 'instructions', Ali said, he transferred him Rs3,000. He claimed that he had evidence of the transaction.

No case has been registered against the constables who are posted at the Hanjarwal police station.