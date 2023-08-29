CTD guns down four militants in Pishin

29 August,2023 11:59 pm

PISHIN (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday killed four militants during an operation conducted in the Sirkhab camp in Pishin.

During the operation, there was an intense exchange of gunfire, resulting in the death of four suspected militants. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants.

According to sources, the militants were involved in murder, abduction and other cases.

