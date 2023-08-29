Man commits suicide over inflated electricity bill in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (Web Desk) - A young man allegedly committed suicide in Faisalabad over inflated electricity bill.

The tragic incident took place in Sabri Town area of Faisalabad where the man took his own life.

According to the police, the young man allegedly shot himself in the head after receiving the exorbitant electricity bill. He lost his life on the way to hospital.

The police have started the investigation of the incident.

According to deceased’s mother, Hamza received the electricity bill of 38,000 rupees and he was already in debt.

“My son took his life due to inflated electricity bill as he was unable to pay the bill,” she said.

