Dacoit killed in encounter with shopkeepers

29 August,2023 05:57 am

LAHORE: (Dunya News) – A dacoit was killed and other injured in exchange of fire with the shopkeepers whom they came to loot in Islampura area.

The outlaws wanted to loot a shop, but the shopkeepers put resistance to foil their dacoity bid.

In an exchange of fire between the dacoits and the shopkeepers, a dacoit was killed and his accomplice managed to escape.

A passerby, identified as Umer Jamal, 35, was wounded in the firing and admitted to hospital.

Police high-ups reached the spot and collected forensic evidence to arrest the culprits.

