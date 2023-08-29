Eight suspects arrested with cache of arms

29 August,2023 06:12 am

LAHORE: (Dunya News) – A Defence police seized a huge cache of ammunition from two suspected cars.

Eight suspects on the cars were signalled to stop by the police setting up barricades, but they did not stop and sped away.

The police chased and managed to intercept them.

On checking, the police recovered six rifles, 21 magazines, and hundreds of bullets from their cars. The outlaws were arrested and a case was registered against them.