Inadequate facilities overshadow Faisalabad CIA police performance

The officials are facing problems in tracing the criminals

29 August,2023 03:21 pm

FAISALABAD (Abdul Basit) – The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police Faisalabad is facing an acute shortage of staff and required facilities to trace the criminals in the district which has a population of more than 10 million people.

The CIA had been formed to arrest the criminals and bridle the unlawful activities like robberies, kidnap for ransom, theft, extortion, gambling, narcotic selling etc. However, the agency is facing the shortage of staff and the required facilities as well.



The agency is working with about 100 people as transfer and postings are not being made here for a couple of years. The situation led to increase in the rate of crime in the district, making the public miserable.

Similarly, a lack of facilities like vehicles, IT system, locator and others are also hampering the CIA performance. The daily number of robberies and thefts has exceeded 250. While the cases of kidnap for ransom and sale of drugs are also on the rise.

The officials are also facing problems to trace the criminals as the CIA lacks locators, tracers, vehicles and IT system.

The policemen serving in the CIA are also facing punishments due to performance-related complaints. Sensing the situation, such policemen started to get them transferred from the CIA to save their skin.

City Police Officer Usman Akram told Dunya News that efforts were being made to protect the lives and properties of the masses.



