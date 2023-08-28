Three of a family murdered over marriage proposal dispute

The victim girl was married off to someone else

28 August,2023 10:45 am

NAROWAL (Dunya News) - Three members of a family were murdered following a marriage proposal dispute in Narowal's Siddiqpura locality, police said on Monday.

The suspect shot and killed Nawaz, his daughter and son and fled. Nawaz and earlier rejected the suspect's proposal to marry the former's daughter.

The victim girl had been married off to someone else. The bodies were shifted for autopsies and a case was registered.