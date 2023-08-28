Man, son shot dead over minor issue

Children’s fighting over tying of dog in front of house claimed two lives

28 August,2023 02:20 am

SHADBAGH: A row between children claimed life of a man and his son in Shadbagh police area.

According to the police, a feud erupted between children over tying of a dog in front of a house. Elders of the kids stepped in the altercation which intensified and prolonged.

In the meanwhile, accused Bahar Khan and his accomplices opened fire indiscriminately, injuring the father and son, who were later identified as Ramzan, 55, and Arsalan, 23.

They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their wounds. A case has been registered.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the killers.

