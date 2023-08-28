Girl takes away bike parked outside house

In the footage the girl with a satchel on her shoulder could be seen unlocking the bike

28 August,2023 03:35 am

GUJRANWALA: (Dunya News) – A girl lifted a bike parked outside a house in Peoples Colony police area.

Her video of stealing the motorcycle went viral. In the video a girl with a satchel on her shoulder could be seen unlocking the bike.

She skillfully unlocked the bike and managed to flee with the bike.

Posing as a student, she kept roaming the street to grab the opportunity to steal the bike.

The moment she found the things on her way, she lifted the two-wheeler and sped away.

With the help of the footage, the police have started a search operation to nab the female thief.



