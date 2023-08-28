Girl takes away bike parked outside house
Crime
In the footage the girl with a satchel on her shoulder could be seen unlocking the bike
GUJRANWALA: (Dunya News) – A girl lifted a bike parked outside a house in Peoples Colony police area.
Her video of stealing the motorcycle went viral. In the video a girl with a satchel on her shoulder could be seen unlocking the bike.
She skillfully unlocked the bike and managed to flee with the bike.
Posing as a student, she kept roaming the street to grab the opportunity to steal the bike.
The moment she found the things on her way, she lifted the two-wheeler and sped away.
With the help of the footage, the police have started a search operation to nab the female thief.