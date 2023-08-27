Old man brutally tortured by son for land

They tried to throw him into a canal, but the people of the area scrambled to rescue the old man.

27 August,2023 03:58 am

PAKPATTAN: (Dunya News) – An old man was severely beaten up by his son and son-in-law over a piece of land, according to Dunya TV.

Accused Fahad, son, and Zulfikar, son-in-law, tortured their father to get the land.

They tried to throw him into a canal, but the people of the area scrambled to rescue the old man.

The victim was admitted to hospital. The accused were arrested. A case was registered against them.

The clip of the torture of the man went viral in which it could be seen that a man, purportedly the victim’s son, was kicking, punching, slapping and beating him with shoes.

The poor man was flattened to the ground and being dragged out of his house, in an attempt to be thrown to a nearby.