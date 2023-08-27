Boy killed, brother injured over minor altercation
Crime
Ten people attacked two brothers with sticks and sharp axe
SARGODHA (Web Desk) - A boy was killed while his brother got critically injured in Sargodha in result of a minor altercation between two groups.
Police said a group of ten people attacked two brothers with sticks and sharp axe in Bhagtanwala area of Sargodha. One brother was killed on the spot while the other got critically injured.
The police registered an FIR against eight suspects on the complaint of the victim’s father. Raids are being conducted by the police to arrest the culprits.