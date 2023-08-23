In-focus

Four murdered, six injured in four shootings in Lakki Marwat

Police are investigating all cases

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) - Four people lost their lives, while six others including a child, suffered injuries in three shooting incidents in Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday, police said.

In the first incident, two groups traded fire following a monetary dispute as a result four people were killed and three others injured in Landaiwa Mela.

In the second incident, a youth and a passerby child were injured in Nawar Khel area. In another incident, Gull Saeed was injured following a property dispute in Wandah Haji Gull. 

The bodies and the injured were shifted to local hospitals for legal formalities.




