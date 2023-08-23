Grade 9 students commits suicide after failing in one subject

The victim used weapon to shoot herself

23 August,2023 11:40 am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A grade 9 student took her life after failing in one subject of her annual exam in Sakhi Sarwar Colony of Rahim Yar Khan on Wednesday, police said.

The 16-year-old girl shot herself to death after being dejected over failure. The victim locked herself in her room.

Police said apparently the girl feared that she would be snubbed by her family. The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities.