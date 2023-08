16-year old girl shot dead

23 August,2023 02:37 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A 16-year old girl was shot dead in Chung area.

Alisha Fatima was going with her father Abdul Ghafar on a motorcycle when near Jubli Town some unidentified men opened fire, killing her on the spot.