One robber killed, another injured in Sheikhupura police encounter

22 August,2023 10:52 am

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) - A robber was killed in the police encounter in Sheikhupura on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, the encounter took place near District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Sheikhupura in which one robber was killed while another got injured in exchange of heavy firing.

The injured robber was arrested by the police.

Two robbers managed to flee from the scene.

The police said that the robbers were fleeing from the scene after robbery. The suspects opened fire when police chased them.

The crossfire left one robber killed on the spot. The deceased was later identified as Ibrar. He was wanted to the police in dozens of robbery cases.

The police also recovered motorbike, weapons and looted money from the robbers.



