Two robbers killed in alleged police encounter

Both the robbers were fleeing from the scene after injuring two villagers in robbery

21 August,2023 11:59 am

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) - Two robbers were killed in an alleged police encounter in Sadiqabad.

According to police, both the robbers were fleeing from the scene after injuring two villagers in robbery.

The robbers opened fire when police chased them. Both the robbers were killed on the spot in cross-firing.

The robbers were wanted to the police in the cases of murder, kidnaping and robberies.

The dead bodies were later shifted to the nearby hospital.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accomplices of the robbers.