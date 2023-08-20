Citizen, cop killed in firing at hotel in Shikarpur

The indiscriminate firing also left three including a policeman injured

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) - Two people, including a policeman, were killed and three others injured after gunmen opened fire at a hotel in Shikarpur's Garhi Yasin's tehsil on Sunday, police said.

Police suspected that the shooting incident involved Mehr and Marfani tribes who are arch rivals in the area.

The suspects fled the scene. The firing triggered panic among those who were present at the hotel. Police identified the cop as Dad Muhammad and shifted the dead and the injured to a local hospital.

A search operation has been launched to track down the suspects.