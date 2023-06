Man kills wife for honour in Mandi Bahauddin

Crime Crime Man kills wife for honour in Mandi Bahauddin

The suspect was taken into custody

11 June,2023 11:52 am

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) - A man allegedly killed his wife for honour in Mughalpura mohalla area of Phalia on Sunday, police said.

Suspect Zubair used sharp-edged weapon to slain his wife who was the mother of four. The couple was living

A police team reached the spot and took the suspect into custody. The body was handed over to the victim's heirs and a case was registered.