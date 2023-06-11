Two policemen killed, one injured in Karachi

Two were killed by the firing of unknown suspects, one was injured for resisting robbery

11 June,2023 06:23 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – after targeting the citizens for a long time the outlaws have now resorted to attack on policemen in the provincial capital.

Two police were killed in the Sohrab Goth area by the firing on unidentified assailants. Upon receiving the information heavy contingent of Police arrived at the scene. However, the suspects escaped the scene before their arrival and are still at large.

In a separate incident near Munawar Chaurangi in Gulistan-e-Johar area a policeman was injured by the bandits for resisting robbery. The injured policeman was stationed in Gulistan-e-Johar Police station. The victim has been identified as 48 years old Sheraz, who was shifted to hospital for medical aid and is currently under treatment.